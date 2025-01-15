Gov’t introduces new testing parameters for public health population assessment

The government officially introduced the “Macao Citizens’ Physical Fitness Monitoring Study 2025” during a ceremony yesterday. The initiative, which will run from January to April, aims to improve residents’ health and well-being, aligning with the government’s vision of a “dynamic and happy” Macau.

Cao Jingwei, president of the Science and Education Department of the General Administration of Sport of China, underscored the growing importance of physical fitness. “With social progress and economic development, our lifestyles have fundamentally changed, and the focus on health has never been more critical,” he remarked at the press conference.

This fifth iteration of the assessment will evaluate four age groups: children, adolescents, adults, and seniors.

Luís Gomes, president of the Sports Bureau (ID), revealed the study will involve approximately 10,000 participants. “We aim to collect scientific data to understand the current physical conditions and development trends of our citizens in different age groups,” he explained.

To enhance the study, new testing parameters have been added, such as a 15-meter obstacle course for children and blood glucose measurements for adults.

These updates aim to provide a more comprehensive analysis of public health. Upper limb muscle strength and blood sugar levels will also be measured, helping to identify potential health concerns, especially in children and middle-aged adults.

The initiative is a collaborative effort involving the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Health Bureau, and ID. It seeks to refine policies related to sports, education, elder care, and healthcare.

Gomes emphasized the importance of early intervention, stating, “We want to ensure young people have better physiques and detect spinal diseases early for effective treatment.”

Participation will be based on a scientifically stratified sampling method to ensure representation across age and gender.

Over 70 primary and secondary schools, along with higher education institutions, will assist in the data collection. The results are expected to be analyzed and published by early 2027.

This effort aligns with the broader “Healthy China 2030 Planning Program” and the “Healthy Macau Action Plan,” both aimed at enhancing health literacy and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

Previous surveys reveal the urgency of the initiative.

Lawmaker Kou Kam Fai highlighted that 90% of local secondary students engaged in insufficient physical activity.

The 2020 population fitness report also showed fewer than 40% of students in primary, secondary, and higher education regularly participated in physical activity. Victoria Chan