Gov’t launches assisted reproduction subsidy program

In a move to encourage childbirth and assist couples facing fertility difficulties, the government has introduced the “Medically Assisted Reproduction Subsidy Program,” which will begin accepting applications on Dec. 1.

The program, managed by the Health Bureau (SSM), is designed to provide financial support for eligible Macau resident couples or those in a de facto relationship who wish to undergo medically assisted reproductive services.

According to Lei Wai Seng, deputy director of Macau Union Hospital, each qualified couple can receive up to two cycles of fee exemptions. The subsidies cover first-generation in vitro fertilization (IVF) or second-generation intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) procedures, as well as related assessments and routine expenses. Qualified candidates can apply at the Conde S. Januário Hospital or via the SSM’s designated website.

Kuok Cheong U, deputy director of the SSM, estimates that the program could benefit up to 100 applicants annually, based on data from neighboring Hong Kong.

Currently, around 200 women are receiving treatment at the infertility clinic of the Macau Union Hospital. He hopes the program will help gauge the demand for these services in Macau, stating, “After the launch of this project, we will continue to re-evaluate to see the progress of our entire subsidy program.”

To ensure the responsible use of public funds, the program will not cover treatment costs for underlying medical conditions that may be causing infertility, such as weight loss management or diabetes control.

Lei emphasized that the plan is an “exempt service” within the government’s broader policy to support the public, rather than a free treatment initiative. While some applicants may attend at the infertility clinic, they may not be able to undergo infertility treatment immediately if they have underlying health issues, such as poorly controlled diabetes or other chronic conditions.

Such patients may need treatment before fertility procedures can proceed. Lei noted that the role of the service is to provide professional guidance and treatment for the various causes of infertility. However, the cost of treating any underlying diseases or health conditions themselves are not within the scope of the subsidy. Lei highlighted that while many applicants may have undergone various examinations, the Macau Union Hospital will coordinate with the SSM to verify information and expedite appointments, thereby minimizing waiting times. Victoria Chan