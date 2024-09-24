Gov’t launches commemorative logo for 25th anniversary

The Macau SAR Government has designed an official commemorative logo to be featured on materials related to a series of celebratory events organized by the SAR, the government announced yesterday. The official commemorative logo incorporates the number ‘25’ and golden lotus petals as its core elements. It is colored in gold, symbolizing the “Lotus Flower in Full Bloom” sculpture, as well as Macau’s prosperity and its connection with the motherland. The golden lotus is one of the symbols of Macau, representing prosperity, beauty, and happiness.

Related