Gov’t launches GBA training program for young doctors

The Health Bureau (SSM) has collaborated with four Greater Bay Area (GBA) hospitals to offer a clinical training program for young doctors from Macau to enhance professional skills and career competitiveness. Over 50 young practitioners attended the recent briefing. Qualified individuals who pass the selection process will be placed at their chosen hospitals for clinical training lasting three, six, or 12 months, with a monthly stipend of MOP10,000 for education. Applications close on January 5, 2026, with results announced on January 26, 2026, by the Medical Committee.

Like this: Like Loading...