DSAL opens applications for employment subsidy for disabled workers

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has opened the application period for the fourth-quarter 2025 Employment Income Subsidy Plan, supporting disabled individuals in the workforce and protecting their wage rights. Local employees holding a valid disability assessment registration certificate issued by the Social Work Bureau (IAS) can apply from January 2 to January 30, 2026. The program provides clear eligibility criteria and outlines the required documentation for submission.

