Gov’t launches new round of subsidy to accelerate transition to electric motorcycles

The government is launching a new round of a five-year subsidy scheme to accelerate the replacement of gasoline-powered motorcycles with electric models, building upon the success of previous programs to improve urban air quality.

The “Subsidy Program for the Replacement of Gasoline Motorcycles with New Electric Motorcycles” will accept applications from October 15, 2025, through October 14, 2030.

The extended timeline provides a long-term framework for residents to plan their vehicle upgrades.

This new initiative follows two effective subsidy phases implemented in 2022 and 2023.

Data from these programs revealed a surge in the selection rate of electric motorcycles at the point of purchase, rising from a baseline of approximately 2% to 40.7%, summarizing the results of the previous schemes.

This indicates strong public receptivity to the transition when supported by appropriate incentives.

However, despite this progress, gasoline-powered motorcycles continue to account for the overwhelming majority of Macao’s registered two-wheeled vehicles.

To incentivize prompt participation, the government is offering substantial financial benefits.

Applicants who complete their submission within the first program year, specifically by October 14, 2026, will be eligible for a direct subsidy of MOP3,500.

In addition to this cash incentive, the government will fully exempt participants from the mandatory trial license plate fee and the vehicle registration fee for their new electric motorcycle.

When combined, the total value of the direct subsidy and fee waivers can reach up to MOP8,800 for each successful applicant.

It is important to note that the direct subsidy amount is designed to be reduced on an annual basis following the first year of the program, encouraging early participation.

Eligibility for the scheme has been broadened to maximize impact.

The program now encompasses all registered owners of both heavy and light gasoline motorcycles within the city.

Certain specific exclusions will apply, primarily concerning vehicles whose registrations were canceled and subsequently reinstated after October 6, as well as any motorcycle owners with outstanding debts.

Starting at 9 a.m. on October 15, applications will be accepted simultaneously through two channels: online via the Macao One Account app or in person at designated government service points.

This initiative is part of the government’s 2025 policy agenda and is fully aligned with the strategic framework of the “Macao Electric Vehicle Promotion Plan.”

Moreover, the program directly supports China’s national “dual-carbon” goals to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, which were announced in 2020.

Interested applicants can find more detailed information on application procedures and the annual subsidy schedule on the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) website or by calling the Environmental Hotline at 2876 2626.

Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...