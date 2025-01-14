Gov’t launches subsidies for smart equipment upgrades in the catering sector

Starting next Monday, Jan. 20, the “Catering Industry Smart Upgrade Pilot Program” will open for applications, designed to provide subsidies for catering businesses.This initiative aims to support the city’s catering enterprises in acquiring smart or automated equipment.

The program is designed to facilitate upgrades and transformations that will help reduce operating costs while enhancing operational efficiency and competitiveness within the industry.

Spearheaded by the Economic and Technology Development Bureau (DSEDT), with the United Association of Food and Beverage Mechanics of Macau, the primary goal of the “Catering Industry Smart Upgrade Pilot Program” is to encourage traditional catering businesses to adopt automation technologies, which are expected to reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

The initiative will provide funding for the acquisition of intelligent and automated equipment, including cooking, cleaning, and preparation tools. This financial backing aims to facilitate the transition of up to 50 eligible catering outlets.

The program has a budget of MOP 4.8 million, of which MOP 3.5 million will be used to fund the upgrade of the equipment for the restaurants, while the remaining amount will cover administrative and other expenses.

“We hope to encourage Macau’s traditional small and medium-sized catering enterprises to upgrade and transform, realize operational automation, reduce operating costs, and improve operational efficiency and competitiveness to consolidate Macau’s image as a gastronomic capital,” said Mak Seng Hin, manager of the program.

The program will fund 80% of the costs associated with purchasing equipment, including installation and first-year warranty services, with a cap of MOP50,000 for each outlet and MOP100,000 for central kitchens. Eligible participants can submit applications for up to three catering outlets and one central kitchen under the same taxpayer number, provided they meet specific criteria.

To qualify, applicants must own an existing or planned catering outlet and hold an industrial license for food processing if they operate a central kitchen. Additionally, their establishments must be registered for tax purposes and employ no more than 100 personnel.

“This catering store can be open or planned to open,” Mak explained. “If it is already open, it will need a restaurant license issued by the Macao Government Tourism Office, or a fourth or fifth group of catering establishment licenses issued by the Municipal Affairs Bureau. If it is planned to open, there will be detailed documents, including an L1 opening declaration, a lease, and a declaration stating that you will open.”

The application window is set to open on January 20 and will remain open until February 14. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their applications online, detailing their business operations and the equipment they wish to acquire. Documentation required includes business tax records, valid catering licenses, and photos of the premises.

Once the application is submitted, a lottery will determine which businesses will receive funding.

The Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center will execute the plan, supported by the Bank of China (Macau) Co., Ltd., and sponsored by the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund. Victoria Chan