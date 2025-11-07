Gov’t no plans to raise childcare allowances

The local government has no immediate plans to raise childcare allowances or expand the age range for eligible children, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) said.

Authorities will continue to monitor local birth rates, economic conditions, and program outcomes, using the data to guide future policy decisions.

The statement came in response to a written inquiry from Legislative Assembly lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang regarding extending paid paternity leave and introducing parental leave.

After consulting the Labour Affairs Bureau, the IAS said an independent third-party study has been commissioned to collect public opinion on potential adjustments to maternity and annual leave. The bureau added that labor policy changes involve balancing employer and employee interests, as well as the city’s wider economic and social considerations. LV

