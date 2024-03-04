Gov’t places order for LRT East line infrastructure with Mitsubishi

The government has placed an order with the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) for the Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) System for the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) East Line, the company has announced.

According to the Tokyo-based company statement, the company will handle the entire AGT system, including signals, communication systems, power distribution systems, guideway work, platform screen doors, and automatic fare collection systems for the East Line, which it already does for the currently operating Taipa Line.

According to MHI, the order includes all equipment and systems for the operation of the LRT “excluding construction of station buildings and civil engineering work.”

The company said the line, an extension of the existing Taipa Line, will share the “existing cars already delivered for the Taipa Line and Barra Extension Line.”

An Access Vehicle (BAV) for firefighters will be added for backup.

This new car is said to be equipped with a lithium-ion storage battery so it can be used on railways without a power supply.

This electric-powered BAV replaces the conventional diesel-powered access vehicles and is added to ensure the safety of the East Line, which will mainly travel through an underground tunnel.

According to MHI, “This is the fifth MHI project for the Macau LRT following the Taipa Line, the Barra Extension Line, the ongoing Seac Pai Van Extension Line (two stations plus transfer station expansion, 1.6 kilometers), and Hengqin Extension Line (two station expansions, 2.2 kilometers)”.

The company also said it will be working with “Top Builders Macau Co. Ltd. and Hou Chun Construction and Engineering Company Limited in the same project formation as the consortium for the latest two projects, including Seac Pai Van Extension Line and Hengqin Extension Line.”

The Public Works Bureau said mid-last month the LRT East Line was priced at MOP3.6 billion.

This part of the project includes six stations and includes an extension of 7.65 kilometers between the Taipa Ferry Terminal station and the station temporarily called “ES1,” which will be near the Border Gate.

After the central government recently granted the use of a land and sea area near the Border Gate, the government is said to be studying the possibility of amending the LRT East Line project to potentially reach the Qingmao Port (one additional station).

However, no concrete plans have been disclosed yet.