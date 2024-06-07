Gov’t promotes local education in the US

To promote higher education in Macau and attract more outstanding international academics and students to study and facilitate scientific research in the city, the local government and institutions visited the US to meet with local universities. During this journey, the delegation, led by Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, participated in the “U.S.-China Bay to Bay Dialogue,” visited the Consulate General of the People‘s Republic of China in San Francisco, and held a two-session event titled ‘Development Opportunities for Talents in Macao, China.’

