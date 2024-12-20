Gov’t promotes religious tourism initiatives

In response to inquiries from lawmaker Ho Ion Sang, the Macau government has unveiled initiatives aimed at boosting religious tourism, particularly for Muslim visitors. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), outlined strategies to promote the region’s cultural and religious heritage. Efforts include a travel brochure for Muslim tourists detailing local customs and recommended itineraries. The government also plans guided tours of key religious sites such as the Statue of Jesus Christ of the Passion, the Anniversary of the Goddess of Mercy, and other themed itineraries, aiming to foster engagement with Macau’s history.

Related