The government announced a temporary ban on all unmanned aircraft activities in the vicinity for the upcoming platform announcement of Chief Executive candidate Sam Hou Fai and the elections. Citing powers granted under the Air Navigation Regulation, the Civil Aviation Authority will prohibit drone use within 500 meters of The Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries on September 28 and October 13. Exceptions will only be made for government operations. Violators could face fines ranging from MOP2,000 to MOP20,000, according to the notice published in yesterday’s Official Gazette.

