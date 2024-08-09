Gov’t sees decline in human trafficking since 2008 law change

Macau’s government has made strides in combating human trafficking since the establishment of the Committee on Concerns on Measures to Deter Human Trafficking in 2007, according to its report.

Under the supervision of the Secretary for Security, this committee includes members from various government sectors, such as legal, economic, and social affairs, and aims to coordinate efforts to prevent and control human trafficking.

The region has engaged in international cooperation, ensuring the protection of victims while maintaining a low number of trafficking cases—zero reported in recent years. Between 2019 and 2023, Macau’s law enforcement conducted over 9,000 inspections related to human trafficking and illegal employment, resulting in only two suspected trafficking cases referred for prosecution.

A report released recently by the Office of the Secretary for Security (GSS) highlighted the work carried out in the Special Administrative Region to prevent human trafficking between 2019 and 2023.

Over this five-year period, only two suspected human trafficking cases were referred to the Public Prosecutions Office. GSS stated that criminal charges were filed in one of these cases and, in 2021, some defendants were found guilty.

Despite these achievements, Macau faces criticism from some countries, including the United States, which has accused the region of inadequate efforts in combating trafficking. The Macau government has strongly denied these claims, emphasizing its commitment to transparency and effective prevention strategies. Nadia Shaw