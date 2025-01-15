Gov’t to enforce special measures to address flu ‘peak season’ despite high vaccination rate

An interdepartmental group comprised of the Health Bureau (SSM), the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), and the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has announced that it will enforce special measures to address the peak season of the flu in Macau.

The measures, announced yesterday in a press conference organized by the SSM, aim to prepare a response from the different services for a potential increase in severe cases, mainly affecting those whose immune systems are compromised, and to avoid the overcrowding of emergency rooms.

At the press conference, SSM director Alvis Lo noted that the bureau is allocating resources and considering the Lunar New Year holidays, which he said could promote more infections due to increased travel and gatherings.

Among the measures is a guide to inform residents about when they should wear a mask, among other recommendations.

On the topic, Lo also urged those with mild symptoms to resort to private medical services and only seek emergency services in cases where the symptoms are severe, such as breathing difficulties.

Such a plan is being enforced even though the vaccination rate for seasonal flu is high in Macau, the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Leong Iek Hou, said, noting that the general rate of vaccination is about 50%, with a higher rate among people considered at risk and those living in institutions such as elder care facilities.

Leong noted that around 170,000 people in Macau (6.7% more than last year) have already been vaccinated against the seasonal flu and advised others, particularly those considering traveling to the mainland during the Chinese New Year season, to get vaccinated.

When questioned by the media about the topic, she also stated that this year’s incidence of group infections is much lower than last year’s, with only six cases reported so far, compared to the 43 that occurred last year.

According to the SSM’s analysis, she remarked that the strain affecting Macau the most is the Influenza A virus subtype, which is also prevalent in mainland China and in the neighboring region of Hong Kong. This fact confirms the forecast previously made by the health authorities.

Leong noted that the vaccine distributed in Macau is highly effective against this strain and three other variants.

This is why residents should consider taking it, particularly those aged 65 years and older, although the vaccination rate for this group is also only around 50%.

As part of the joint efforts, Hon Wai, the president of IAS, will meet with all institutions that support children, senior citizens, and people with disabilities to discuss the contingency plans.

“This is a normal meeting that usually happens in January. On Thursday, we will meet again to coordinate the measures to ensure the efficiency of the mechanism for epidemic prevention,” he said, noting that, if justified, the measures to be enforced at the facilities might include the isolation of the infected and suspension of visits, among others.

Representing DSEDJ, the acting director, Wong Ka Ki, said that the measures for schools are also not new and include the reinforcement of cleaning and disinfection protocols as well as reporting any cases and absences from class due to illness.

He also called on schools to compensate students who might miss some classes and exams due to illness so that their academic performance would not be affected.

According to Leong, the peak of flu incidence in Macau should extend until February.

TNR can only acquire flu vaccine in the private sector

Questioned by the media on the topic, Leong Iek Hou noted that non-resident workers (TNR) who wish to be vaccinated must seek such a service in the private sector.

Leong noted that the rules establish that only residents are entitled to receive free vaccinations in the public sector, while TNRs must pay for the service.

“We have established a mechanism to allow this to happen [vaccination of TNR]. The SSM provides the vaccines without yielding any profit.

Medical institutions, such as Kiang Wu Hospital, and clinics, such as the Worker’s Medical Clinic, can provide this service at a low cost,” she remarked, adding that the SSM ordered some 198,000 doses of the vaccine, and there is still plenty of stock available.