Gov’t to inject Air Macau with nearly MOP345 million

The government is preparing to make a capital injection of MOP344.13 million into Air Macau next year. This allocation is already included in the government’s 2025 budget under projects that exceed MOP50 million.

According to the project, the MOP344,126,400 will be directed into the company’s operating fund to address its “challenging operating situation, which has resulted in significant losses,” as noted in the opinion of the Legislative Assembly’s Second Standing Committee, which analyzed the bill in detail.

This capital injection from the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will directly result in an increase in the company’s shares, a move that was reportedly requested by Air Macau’s major shareholder, Air China.

Following the capital injection, MSAR will hold a total investment of MOP1.6 billion in Air Macau, reflecting its proportional shareholding in the company.

The opinion from the Second Standing Committee, which approved the bill for voting at the plenary, also mentioned discussions with government representatives on the issue. It stated that “the company is very likely in a situation where the value of its net assets is less than half the value of its share capital,” a situation that is believed to have prompted Air China to seek additional financial support from the MSAR government.

In addition to Air Macau, the same budget bill also includes a planned increase in the share capital of the Macau International Airport Company, amounting to approximately MOP896 million next year.

The largest investment project outlined for 2025 is the construction of the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit system, which is budgeted at nearly MOP4 billion.