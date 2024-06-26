Gov’t video encouraging childbirth amid low-rate sparks public outcry

A new birth encouragement video released by the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) has received public backlash, with many residents criticizing the government’s messaging and perceived lack of understanding of the challenges faced by families.

Titled “Having children brings greater happiness,” the one-minute clip, posted earlier this month, depicts a smiling baby and toddler to encourage married couples to have children. The video faced backlash for its simplistic messaging and failure to acknowledge the obstacles faced by prospective parents.

Within two weeks, the video received over 270,000 views on Facebook with more than 1,000 comments, largely critical.

Critics argued the clip’s simplistic messaging overlooked key struggles like insufficient parental leave allowances, costly childcare and education, skyrocketing housing prices, and lengthy work hours that dominate residents’ lives.

In overlooking these real concerns, critics argue the video provides an unrealistic portrayal of family life that does not reflect the complex considerations faced by parents.

Many netizens have also criticized the government’s poor parental leave policies.

“Macau is really bad on birth policies. Macau has 70 days of maternity leave, which is extremely unaccommodating for parents of breast-fed babies. The mainland and Hong Kong have at least 98 days of maternity leave,” said one, who echoed dozens of similar comments.

“What is the point of the video? Is it just because babies are cute?” another questioned.

“To improve the birth rate, please improve the medical system first,” another netizen said.

In response to the backlash, Choi Sio Un, the head of the IAS’ Social Solidarity Department, acknowledged the criticism and offered assurances that authorities would consider their feedback.

“We take note of the public response. Of course, there are different insights and suggestions. We will take them on board and incorporate this in future campaigns,” Choi said, as cited in a TDM report.

The official birth rate in Macau has been declining in recent years, dropping to just 5.5 per thousand people in 2023 – the lowest since 1985.

Local associations have called on the government to take more substantive action to address the issue, including developing a stronger culture of marriage and childbearing, as well as implementing more robust support measures for families. Victoria Chan