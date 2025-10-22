Growing cases of child sexual abuse and drug concerns, MP says

The increasing number of cases of child and minor sexual abuse, along with a resurgence of drug-related incidents, are two major concerns of the Public Prosecutions Office (MP), said the new Prosecutor General, Tong Hio Fong, yesterday during the opening ceremony of the new judiciary year.

According to Tong, the number of sexual crimes against minors rose in the past judicial year, reaching 61, a 27.1% increase compared to the previous year.

“Of these investigations, there were 26 for child sexual abuse, nine for rape, one investigation for pimping of minors, and 25 investigations for child pornography, which shows an increase in cases filed for these crimes compared to the previous judicial year – a situation that deserves attention,” Tong said.

He noted that the rise in cases involving minors is partly due to the rapid development of the Internet, which makes young people more vulnerable to online pornography and potential targeting by individuals or groups who can translate online activity into offline crimes.

Tong emphasized that helping young people establish proper gender values and enhance self-protection awareness is key to preventing sexual crimes.

In total, 235 investigations were initiated for crimes against sexual freedom and self-determination, representing a 2.2% increase from 230 investigations in the previous year.

Regarding drug-related cases, Tong noted that they are showing signs of a rebound after several years of decline, calling on relevant departments to strengthen their response and continue persistent anti-drug campaigns and community education.

Overall, the number of cases filed by the MP in the past judicial year decreased slightly by about 2%, with a notable rise in gaming-related cases involving illegal currency exchange. Tong stressed that despite ongoing crackdowns, illegal activities continue and grow more covert, requiring authorities to intensify efforts to prevent and address crime at its source.

Like this: Like Loading...