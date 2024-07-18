Guangdong and Macau products fair from July 25

The 2024 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair will take place from July 25 to 28 at Cotai Expo. In celebration of the event’s 16th anniversary, over 75,000 exquisite gifts have been prepared. This year, the fair will introduce three new exhibition areas focusing on smart devices and services, hotel facilities and services, and China chic, in line with the Macau Government’s “1+4” strategy for economic diversification and to stay current with market trends.

Related