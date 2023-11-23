Guangdong issues three-year plan for digitalization

Guangdong authorities have published a three-year plan to digitalize the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

In a press conference in Guangdong, it was announced the province will work with Hong Kong and Macau to integrate a series of digital resources such as network, computing power, storage and data of the three regions to optimize sharing the publishing of computing resources in the GBA.

Meanwhile, Guangdong will fully enable the Guangdong Investment Promotion Platform (Invest Guangdong) to provide innovative services for investment professionals and business investors through digital techniques.

The province will also work to build industrial clusters for information innovation, digital government, data and network security, encouraging enterprises and scientific research teams in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau to research general artificial intelligence.

According to Yang Pengfei, director of the Guangdong Provincial Government Affairs Data Administration, Guangdong plans to use the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone, the Nansha Demonstration Zone for Comprehensive Cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau as well as the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone as platforms to optimize the distribution services and classification management of cross-border data.

Meanwhile, a mini program named Wanshitong is ready to better serve the people who work and live in GBA, according to the press conference. It will soon be officially available on WeChat and Alipay.

According to Wei Wentao, spokesperson for the Guangdong Provincial Government Affairs Data Administration, this public service platform offers residents and expats living in GBA over 70 frequently used services, covering travel, customs clearance, communication, payment, employment, care for seniors, education and insurance.

“For instance, residents who travel to Hong Kong and Macau SARs from the Chinese mainland can make an appointment for customs clearance permits and find the nearby immigration office hall through Wanshitong,” said Wei Wentao.

“Hong Kong and Macau residents who visit the mainland can also enjoy an array of services through the mini program such as the guidance for Hong Kong vehicles entering Guangdong.”

Moreover, according to the press conference, the 2nd Digital Government Summit and Forum on Digital GBA will be held from Dec. 8 to 10 in Guangzhou. MDT/NewsGD