Hac-Sa adventure facilities to cap at MOP1.4 billion for construction

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, has assured the parliament the construction cost of the Hac-Sa adventure facilities will not exceed MOP1.4 billion.

Cheong was at the parliament for a question session Monday where lawmaker Ma Io Fong asked about the adventure park’s detailed planning and budget.

He said public consensus broadly supported the project, with discussions mainly centered on the budget. He pledged the government would strive to cap the project at the stipulated price and try to reduce the costs incurred.

The current budget is an initial estimate from the design company, he added.

Discussions about the project have been held with youth associations, universities and schools, Cheong said, and participants have offered constructive opinions about the management, operation and transport to and from the proposed facility.

In this year’s Policy Address, the facility was budgeted at MOP230 million. When Ma asked about the discrepancy between the initial budget and the current estimate, the secretary stated that review and adjustments will be made to facilitate its budget application.

He said the future park will be adventure-oriented and will not be constructed in an exorbitant fashion.

On Ma’s question about pipelines and transportation, Cheong said pipelines would be a large portion of the construction cost.

Transport will be confirmed after completion of a general design, Cheong added.

Previously, the government said water drainage at the adventure park would be carefully designed given its proximity to the seashore, to mitigate the risk of flooding.

On another project, the sports park in Fai Chi Kei, an overhaul of the former Canidrome site is undergoing design consolidation.

The proposed 74,000 square meter park is handled by a taskforce jointly composed of the construction bureaus, the municipal bureaus and the transport bureau.

Cheong was also asked about the plaza near Qingmao Border Checkpoint and upgrades to the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park. He said progress has slowed as the LRT East Line may pass through the areas, so further study is required.

On questions about removing fences in community gardens, Cheong said the government is undertaking this work at the Carlos D’Assumpção Park in ZAPE. Insights from this experience will be collated to inform decisions about whether to potentially extend similar efforts to other parks and gardens. The government will also upgrade security management to deter people from sleeping in parks and gardens overnight.