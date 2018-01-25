Health | Gov’t says it is prepared to deal with flu onset

Macau health authorities say they are adequately prepared to deal with the onset of influenza during the virus’s peak season this winter.

The Health Bureau (SSM) has prepared a response plan for seasonal influenza and has sufficient supply of medicines, vaccines and other medical resources to cope with the fluctuating incidence of flu, according to a statement issued yesterday by the Government Information Bureau.

The medical stocks include a reserve of antiviral medicines that could serve up to 180,000 people, and a three-month supply of epidemic-prevention material.

The Government appealed to members of the public to get vaccinated against seasonal flu, as the city is now into its peak season for the virus. SSM has purchased a total of 120,000 flu jabs to be made available to the Macau public and some 103,500 people have received their vaccinations.

So far, there is no record of a patient either dying or being in a critical condition due to flu this year, the statement notified.

However, SSM has recorded an increase in flu cases in Macau, as well as a slight increase in the waiting time for accident and emergency services at hospital.

Moreover, it will continue to monitor developments regarding the incidence of respiratory diseases. Members of the public are urged to practice good personal and environmental hygiene and to take heed of measures in order to minimize the risk of infection from a respiratory disease.

Such measures include getting regular vaccinations, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly and covering the nose and mouth with tissue paper when sneezing and coughing.

The bureau advises wearing a mask if respiratory symptoms such as fever or the cough develop, as well as when caring for a patient at home and if visiting hospitals or clinics.

