Health | Secretary Tam claims credit for helping domestic violence victim

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam said that it was in fact he who stepped in to procure financial help for a victim of domestic abuse, who suffered severe burns to a large portion of her body.

In the latest development in the ongoing spat between lawmaker Agnes Lam and the Health Bureau (SSM) over the treatment and financing options for the victim, Secretary Tam said that he took it upon himself to find a solution.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Sports Council plenary meeting yesterday at the Macau East Asian Games Dome, Tam explained that although public services would usually cover the costs of treatment, cases that require attention overseas are handled by a medical committee.

“The medical committee has their standards and established conventions for [deciding whether to finance] certain medical conditions that do not lead to a certain recovery, and we must respect their professional guidance. […] That is why we found other ways to support her recovery.”

He further explained that when services became aware that the medical committee would not be able to provide the patient with support, “[I], by my own hands, tried to find other institutions that could financially support the patient.”

“It is by my initiative that I went to try and find charities to support this and other cases that we [the government] have had difficulties in providing support for.”

The secretary also clarified that the reason the SSM was prevented from proceeding with treatment abroad was related to the laws and regulations that manage such cases. According to Tam, “the laws in force state that the SSM cannot send patients abroad for treatment in cases where the success rate [of the treatment is] very low. That is, we must ensure that the hospitals or services abroad can really solve the patient issue, and as far as I understand [this procedure] is not feasible and so the medical committee could not [recommend it].”

“I respected that decision and talked to the foundation [Soi Ian Charity Association] and asked them to help around November last year.”

“I told them that the government could not do better. So I asked them for the favor of helping this lady, as well as another existing case,” said Tam, reaffirming that the moment that the association agreed to provide help, the patient’s family was informed.

According to information provided by the secretary, Singaporean charity Soi Ian Charity Association will fund the medical procedures. The charity was founded and is chaired by Weena Sae-Kee, who is also the vice chairman and executive director of the well-known Macau junket operator, David Group.

In Tam’s words, in cases “where the government cannot pay support, we need other [organizations] in society that can help to pay.”

“We are as concerned with this case as all the lawmakers,” added the Secretary, expressing his assurance that the Health Bureau would continue to pay as much financial support as possible toward the recovery of the patient.

