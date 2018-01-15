Health | SSM appeals after medical malpractice ruling from Administrative Court

The Health Bureau (SSM) has filed an appeal a ruling from the Administrative Court (TA) over three medical disputes, the SSM informed in a statement.

The cases, which occurred between 2010 and 2013, involved both physicians and the nursing staff of the public hospital (CHCSJ). One of the cases concerns complications during the birth of a new- born that led to cerebral palsy.

The parents have been calling for direct responsibility over the case to be attributed to the medical staff of the hospital and they are asking for compensation of over MOP4.4 million.

On January 10, the TA ruled on the case, directing the hospital staff to pay about MOP2.2 million to the parents as compensation.

In two other separate processes involving the same event, the same accused were also asked to pay a total of MOP12.8 million in compensation for suffering caused by their conduct. Two of three members of the medical staff of the CHCSJ were court ordered to pay compensation of around MOP5.5 million.

According to the same statement, the SSM says that it has been “increasing the investment in resources through international accreditation and professional training, promoting a plan for continuous quality improvement, optimizing the service environment and making every effort to increase the level of hospital management in order to provide appropriate medical services to residents.”

The SSM said that as the cases are still under judicial review, it will not issue any further comments

