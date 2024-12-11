Hengqin hospital sees around 80 daily patients from Macau

The First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University Hengqin Hospital has been operational for nearly a year, witnessing a steady rise in outpatient and emergency visits, with around 80 Macau residents seeking treatment daily. Xia Xinhua, the hospital’s deputy secretary, said the facility has become a referral point for oncology patients from the Macau Health Bureau. The hospital continues to collaborate with Macau authorities to enhance medical access and regularly organizes free clinics and health lectures in local communities, promoting traditional Chinese medicine practices.

