Hengqin integrates Simple Pay

Hengqin has now integrated Macau’s Simple Pay service, expanding the reach of the payment terminal launched in 2021. The Monetary Authority (AMCM) has reported several retail outlets are currently in a trial phase, primarily around the Macau New Neighbourhood community. Users can pay in Macau pataca via QR code, with support for mobile apps like MPay and Alipay. Since August 2023, the service has also been available for bus rides. In the first eight months of this year, there were over 230 million transactions totaling MOP19.64 billion, reflecting significant growth since the service’s launch.

