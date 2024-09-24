Hengqin Line to begin trial operations in October

The Hengqin Line of the Macau LRT is set to meet its regulatory requirements and begin trial operations in October. Following the completion of the connection between the Taipa and Hengqin Line stations in August, test trains are now running for system assessments. Construction began in March 2021, covering 2.2 kilometers with two stations: HE1 near the Taipa Line, and HE2 beneath Hengqin Port, featuring elevated tracks and an underwater tunnel.

