Hengqin residents satisfied with living environment

A recent survey by the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone Statistics Bureau indicated nearly 77% of Hengqin residents are satisfied with their living environment. This positive sentiment is largely linked to the area’s public services, with 34% of respondents citing high-quality elderly care, healthcare, and education as key factors for their residency.

The survey, which collected 21,000 valid responses – 20,000 from residents actively living and working in the cooperation zone and 1,269 from local Macau residents – focused on transportation, living conditions, and employment opportunities. Notably, over 60% of participants reported that transportation within the cooperation zone is convenient.

The findings also revealed that 53% of respondents attributed improved livability to an increase in public cultural facilities. Moreover, satisfaction with the employment and entrepreneurial environment surged by approximately 25% compared to last year, reaching nearly 70%. This reflects a growing confidence in the area’s economic prospects

Additionally, 56% of Macau residents surveyed acknowledged environmental similarities between Hengqin and Macau, which may further enhance cross-border collaboration and integration. The cooperation zone has been pivotal since its establishment in September 2021, aiming to promote economic diversification and integrated development between Guangdong and Macau.

Local officials said improvements in public services and infrastructure will continue to attract more residents from Macau. According to multiple media sources, the Macau New Neighborhood project promises over 4,000 housing units designed specifically for Macau residents, enhancing the appeal of Hengqin as a viable living option for locals. Nadia Shaw