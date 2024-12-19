Hengqin sees rise in tourism

Hengqin has reported a significant rise in tourism for 2024, anticipating nearly 15 million visitors to major attractions, reflecting a 20% year-on-year increase. The newly opened Hengqin Light Rail Line has facilitated over 10,000 tourists participating in group tours since the “group in, group out” policy began. Additionally, Zhuhai’s upcoming travel policies will enhance flexibility for residents traveling to Macau from next year. Authorities aim to boost Hengqin’s competitiveness through distinctive brands and international exhibitions.

