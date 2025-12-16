Heritage building sign covered following color rule breach

Following public criticism and a follow-up statement from the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) regarding violations of regulations on bright colors for heritage buildings, a shop with a red background and yellow lettering on Rua de S. Domingos has covered its sign.

Under Macau’s current laws, any installation of advertising signboards requires prior authorization through a permit issued by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM).

To protect the value and distinctive features of heritage buildings and maintain the overall character of the Historic Centre of Macau, advertising signboards within designated properties and key areas of the buffer zone must undergo assessment and receive approval from the Cultural Affairs Bureau.

However, after a shop along Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro began using signs with the same red background and yellow lettering, additional establishments have also violated regulations in this manner, including one located in Largo do São Domingos, designated a World Heritage site as part of the Historic Centre of Macau in 2005. This has once again sparked public criticism on social media platforms.

Unlike the previous case, some Chinese media outlets have characterized the IC’s recent press release as a “high-profile response” to ongoing violations. They highlighted instances where advertising signs were illegally installed without prior consultation or permits, including a recent case on Rua de S. Domingos.

The authorities noted that clear guidelines established in 2013 have been continuously updated in response to societal changes, reminding the industry to consult the latest guidelines before installation. These guidelines specify the requirements for advertising sign installation –including scope, location, quantity, type, and dimensional calculations – using concise diagrams and text. They stipulate that sign colors must harmonize with the building’s overall appearance and prohibit vivid colors.

The authorities further stated that illegal installations without permits or prior assessment will be addressed.

Meanwhile, in response to media concerns about the recurring issues, Deland Leong, the IC president, pledged to review the relevant mechanisms. Although the authorities indicated that non-compliant signs and advertisements should be removed, as of yesterday, the affected shops were only observed covering their signs with red cloth.

Like this: Like Loading...