Heritage consultation enters second phase

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has informed in a statement that the second phase of the public consultations, “Safeguard and Management Plan of Macau’s Historical Center” and “Heritage Classification Procedure – Shipyards of Lai Chi Vun” started on January 27.

Both public consultations have been opened with the purpose of collecting opinions and suggestions that aim to contribute to an “effective [plan to] safeguard the Historic Center of Macau and to implement the Cultural Heritage Protection Law (Heritage Law).” The consultations’ other stated aim was to determine the best course of action regarding preservation and future developments on the Lai Chi Vun area, which also includes the old shipyards.

With the first phase reaching to its completion, the IC has launched the second phase. The first public session of the second phase, titled, “Safeguard and Management Plan of Macau’s Historical Center” was held on January 27.

According to the same statement, in the first session, the IC members explained both the plan and targets for heritage protection and control measures as well as the public having the opportunity to voice their opinions. The IC also reminded all interested parties that the second public session of the public consultation regarding this plan will take place on February 11 at 3 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Macau Cultural Center (CCM), and public participation is welcome.

The first public session of the second phase included a discussion of the second topic, “Heritage Classification Procedure – Shipyards of Lai Chi Vun.” The discussion began with an explanation, given by IC representatives, of the current status and cultural value, and the area and property type that is proposed to be included in the mentioned classification. As in the first case, a second public session of this public consultation is also planned for February 11, at 10 a.m., in the CCM Conference Room.

Both public consultations periods are set to close at the end of March this year and the IC would like to remind all citizens that opinions can continue to be expressed by postal mail, fax, e-mail, through websites and also may be delivered in person.

The texts of the two consultations can be obtained at the IC Building at Tap Seac Square, the public libraries operating under the IC and on the respective web pages. RM

Share this: Tweet





