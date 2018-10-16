Heritage | Exhibition rediscovers Macau-Goa relationship

The exhibition “Viagem Oriental” features a total of 20 photographs of decorative and collectors pieces from Macau that once decorated houses in Goa.

Goan director Nalini Elvino de Sousa is showcasing a series of photos that reveal connections between Goa and Macau, to share the centuries of heritage and cultural and commercial exchange between the two regions.

Sousa started this project during a competition in Goa. Eighty entries were received, but only 20 were selected and are currently being showcased at the Chun Chou Tong Pavilion in Lou Lim Ieoc Garden.

Forty photos are available in the “Viagem Oriental” book which is on sale at the exhibition. The photographs include porcelain vases, blue pots, Chinese figurines and tea figurines stored on shelves.

“I know that there are a lot of these artifacts in people’s houses in Goa. Every home has something in Macau. Even in our own house, we have tea sets and crockery and a lot things coming from Macau,” de Sousa explained.

According to her, the exhibition was already shown in Portugal and Goa, as well as in Escola Portuguesa Macau two years ago.

One of the exhibition’s main goals is to boost the cultural relationship between the two regions.

“It is getting lost and that is the reason why I [entered] this competition. That was the way I found to bring back these stories again,” said de Sousa. “We are rediscovering our relationship again.”

de Sousa will start an NGO in the region called Communicare Trust, with the idea to run similar projects reconnecting Macau, Goa and their shared history.

One of her ideas is to bring youngsters from Goa, particularly those learning the Portuguese language, to have an exchange with local students.

“Through this experience, they will experience part of their culture,” she said.

The journalist said that the organization may be established by the end of the year. One of the organization’s main events will be a competition on television, where she will bring youngsters from Goa to compete on matters such as general knowledge, sports and history of Macau.

Meanwhile, de Sousa will also conduct a traditional Goan dance workshop, “Vauraddi Xetkamti,” where coconut shells will be used as a rhythmic instrument.

Held tomorrow and Thursday at the Chun Chou Tong Pavilion, this dance is closely linked to the kunbis, people who are engaged in agricultural work.

The photo exhibition will be on until Thursday at the Lou Lim Ieoc Garden. LV

