High-value vouchers see strong redemption rates in community promotion, says economic chief

The latest citywide community consumer promotion campaign, set to conclude at the end of this month, has generated MOP1.06 billion in community spending, as reported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), with high-value vouchers featuring a notably higher redemption rate, while the overall redemption rates for MOP10 and MOP20 small-value vouchers have also surpassed 80%.

The public broadcaster’s radio program invited representatives from various government entities yesterday to review their work over the past year.

Yau Yun Wah, director of the DSEDT, outlined the bureau’s policy initiatives aimed at promoting the community economy and supporting small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development.

He highlighted a raft of financial measures, noting that to bolster consumer confidence, the government launched two phases of community consumer promotion campaigns this year. As of last Sunday, the latest phase, which began in September, had processed MOP260 million in electronic vouchers, leading to MOP1.06 billion in community consumption.

According to Yau, the overall redemption rate exceeded 80%. While larger denominations showed higher redemption rates, the MOP10 and MOP20 vouchers also performed well. He noted that perceptions of these amounts may vary among individuals, with differing views on large-value discounts.

Some people find them difficult to use, while others struggle to win them. He stated, “For some residents, MOP10 might seem insufficient, but for others, it could be just enough to buy breakfast, thereby stimulating consumption.”

He aims to invigorate the consumer atmosphere through these events, stating, “We have already held two community consumption grand rewards schemes this year, achieving remarkable results. We hope residents can enhance the consumer atmosphere through these promotional activities.”

Gov’t ‘solely focused on visitor numbers’

Another listener questioned whether the government is solely focused on chasing visitor numbers. While post-pandemic visitor figures are substantial, he pointed out that these visitors are primarily concentrated in casinos, offering limited support to local SMEs.

He also noted that compared to Hong Kong and mainland China, Macau’s international visitor numbers remain unsatisfactory.

In response, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), emphasized that the government does not solely pursue visitor numbers. More importantly, it focuses on tourists’ spending behavior after arriving in Macau. She stated, “Extending visitors’ stay duration and directing consumption to different areas are key to enhancing tourism benefits.”

The tourism chief referenced her office’s efforts, highlighting the upcoming “Light up Macao” event in December as an example of initiatives aimed at boosting community appeal.

The event will offer visitors a variety of activities and spending options across different neighborhoods. She emphasized that providing engaging experiences is essential, going beyond mere discounts. “This is the direction we are all working towards,” she affirmed, expressing confidence that such efforts will encourage visitors to extend their stays within local communities.

Yau emphasized Macau’s positioning as a world tourism and leisure hub, where visitors seek diverse entertainment options. He noted that the government’s recent “The Flora Fête with Sanrio characters” event, held in the northern district, successfully attracted over 400,000 visitors, with merchants reporting positive feedback.

To encourage spending within local communities, Yau revealed that the government has initiated collaboration with mainland e-commerce platforms to implement ticket-stub economy initiatives.

Under this program, visitors purchasing concert tickets will receive discounts from community businesses. According to him, currently involving approximately 30 SMEs, the initiative is set to expand to 100 by the end of the month, providing various incentives to draw visitors to downtown areas for increased consumption.

In response to concerns about the impact of tourism development on residents’ daily lives –particularly regarding traffic congestion caused by tourist buses during morning rush hours –Senna Fernandes stated that the government is in close communication with transportation and police departments to adjust traffic management at popular tourist sites.

She emphasized that when organizing events, authorities will strive to avoid the busiest locations, aiming to host more activities in less crowded areas to support local economies.

To manage visitor flow at popular attractions, the government is developing an online inquiry platform to help tourists understand peak times at various sites.

This initiative will encourage visitors to plan their itineraries strategically, directing them to less crowded locations to alleviate congestion.

Senna Fernandes assured that these measures will be continuously implemented to enhance the overall experience for both residents and tourists.

