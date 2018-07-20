HK airport planning security fee hike

Hong Kong International Airport, which is now celebrating its 20th year, has announced a fee hike on every departing passenger. The hike is intended to raise funds for additional security measures and upgrading the airport’s CCTV and baggage screening systems.

HKIA has been ranked the busiest cargo and airmail airport for eight consecutive years, riding on the back of the development of the Greater Bay Area.

It is overseeing the development of a third runway and associated facilities, which are expected to be operational within the next six years. The addition may raise annual passenger capacity by over 25 percent to 100 million, and cargo handled by 80 percent to 9 million tons.

Moreover, airport authorities believe that in order to remain competitive, HKIA must develop new hardware, software and management services. To this end, the airport is tapping into new technology to provide mobile registration and a self bag drop service. Facial recognition and a high-tech logistics center may also be introduced.

Meanwhile, the airport in neighboring Macau is also expanding its facilities to cope with a growing number of passengers. For the first half- year of 2018, the Macau International Airport saw a record-high of 4 million passengers, while forecasts suggest the whole year could accommodate 8 million.

The expansion of airports in Hong Kong, Macau and other nearby cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Zhuhai, would once have sparked fears of a figurative arms race as each tried to outdo the others.

However, some media reports are suggesting that the development of the Greater Bay Area is a sign of the central government’s willingness to intervene to prevent such competition.

With a number of cross- border initiatives seeking to boost tourism and cargo handling across the 11 cities, the development of airport may positively impact the other municipal centers.

Boat ‘Sai Van’ to support sea rescue near macau airport

THE MARITIME and Water Affairs Bureau conducted a blessing ceremony at the Government Dock for the new rescue boat “Sai Van,” which will be responsible for security and search and rescue work in the sea near Macau International Airport. According to the Maritime and Water Affairs Bureau, the rescue boat “Sai Van” is an aluminum alloy catamaran with a length of 25.5 meters, width of 7.8 meters, full-load displacement of 88 tons and wind-resistance capacity of 8 grades. The water-jet propulsion method has been adopted. With a speed of 30 knots, it is capable of low-speed in-situ rotation and translation, flexible operation and safe use. The “Sai Van” is equipped with advanced search and rescue equipment including a thermal night vision system, large floodlights, a medical room, a life raft, a stretcher bed lifting platform and a helicopter lifting area.

