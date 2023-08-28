HK movie star Aaron Kwok announces return to Guia Circuit this year

Hong Kong movie star Aaron Kwok is preparing his return to the Guia Circuit this November, being expected to take part in the TCR Asia Challenge, one of the five races scheduled to take place during the first weekend of this year’s event.

The announcement came over the weekend from the Shell Teamwork Lynk & Co team, which said in a statement that they had listed Hong Kong megastar Aaron Kwok as a guest driver to “participate in 2023 TCR China event in October at Zhuzhou, China, and compete in the 70th Macau Grand Prix in November.”

The statement came after rumors started on social media after Kwok was seen racing in the last round of the joint Macau and Hong Kong automobile associations touring car race in Guangdong International Circuit sporting the number 88 and the Chinese name of the renowned actor.

The last time that Kwok raced in Macau was precisely 10 years ago during the 60th edition of the GP. He was taking part, at the time, in the Audi R8 LMS Cup race. Kwok will drive one of the team’s Lynk & Co 03 TCR this time around. RM