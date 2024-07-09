Ho Iat Seng to run for a second term as Macau CE: Reports

Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng is set to officially declare his intention to run for a second term as the leader of the SAR Government after the Chief Executive (CE) Election Committee is elected on August 11, as reported by the Macau News Agency.

Ho has been on an extended annual leave since June 21, with the latest extension pushing his return date to July 19. This marks his first significant break since taking office as Chief Executive on December 20, 2019, according to sources.

Despite rumors about his health following the announcement of the leave extension, sources have confirmed to the media outlet that the city’s top official is in good health and will be vying for reelection.

The report added that he is currently recuperating outside of the SAR and will make a formal announcement regarding his candidacy after the CE Election Committee members are chosen on August 11.

Back in May, following Xia Baolong’s visit to Macau, Ho told the press that CE re-run was not on the agenda with Beijing’s top official in charge of Macau and Hong Kong affairs.

Also, the Chief Executive’s Electoral Commission is set to undergo a significant overhaul, with several members of the electoral college stepping down, according to a report by TDM.

According to sources contacted by the state-media, a number of individuals from both the Portuguese and Chinese communities, aged over 75, will be substituted by younger individuals. Staff reporter