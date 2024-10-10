Hotels occupancy at 95% during Golden Week

Hotels in Macau saw record occupancy rates during this year’s October Golden Week holiday in China, according to data from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The average occupancy rate of Macau’s hotels reached 94.5% during the seven-day break, from Oct. 1-7, with an average room rate of MOP1,860.

Occupancy peaked at 98.5% on Oct. 3 and 4. Hotel room rates were 4% higher on average than the same period in 2019. The busiest day was Oct. 3 when Macau welcomed 174,313 visitors, breaking the single-day record set in 2019.

The influx of visitors during the holiday period was significant, with Macau receiving 993,117 visitors or a daily average of 141,873. The majority of these visitors were from the Chinese mainland, with Hong Kong being the second-largest contributor. The average daily mainland visitor count was 118,025, up 34.7% year-on-year, while the average daily Hong Kong visitor count was 16,715, down 21.8% year-on-year.

The tourism office data did not provide occupancy or rates by hotel tier. Separate figures from the Macau Hotel Association show the average room rate at five-, four- and three-star hotels in the first eight months of the year was MOP1,409, with a 91% occupancy rate. VC