Hotels to forward information on non-local guests to police

The public consultation regarding the amendment of the region’s immigration and residence regime began yesterday, with the new regime proposing several changes concerning illegal stay in Macau. This includes requiring hotels to inform the security forces about the check-in and check-out details of non-local residents through electronic methods.

Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, claimed that the security forces hope to establish a system with which to comprehend information of relevant hotel guests in order to prevent terrorism.

Wong indicated that the proposal had been implemented universally, and that it meets the regulations imposed by Macau’s data protection authority.

However, it suggested that such a policy targets only non-local residents older than 16 years old.

The notification should be made within 24 hours of hotel guests checking in or out, the proposal suggests.

In addition, it is suggested that airlines are to send their passengers’ information to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The bill also applies to newborn babies.

Once non-local parents give birth to a baby in Macau, they should obtain a travel document for the new baby and should inform PSP about the acquisition of the said document.

If non-local parents fail to comply with the above-mentioned obligation, they will not be allowed to apply for a residence permit until two years after their previous permit has expired.

Furthermore, the regime introduces and maintains policies concerning the immigration of minors.

“When [the authority] receives a written notification from one of the parents opposing the departure of the child, or when a minor or [his or her] companion behave suspiciously, [the immigration authority] will refuse the minor’s leaving,” Wong explained.

Recently, the security authority reported that fake marriage would be criminalized with a specific legal definition. Related articles have also been suggested to be included in the regime.

In addition to criminalizing fake marriages, cases of fake adoption, forged factual marriage, and fake employment will also be criminalized.

Currently, departure from the MSAR, other than through immigration checkpoints, is not included in the regime of penalties.

The amendment suggests applying a penalty to people who leave Macau without passing through an immigration checkpoint.

The amendment also proposes the collection of biological elements of non-residents so as to better combat forged identities.

The new regime wants to avoid the possibility of a student visa being abused, thus recommending that non-local students register in certified courses with a higher education institute.

Students who come to Macau for short-term courses, such as language training programs, will be ineligible for a residence permit.

Should the law pass, once it comes into effect, people who help others leave the city through an illegal channel will also be regarded as having committed a crime.

The new regime introduces new penalties for rendering unsuccessful assistance to illegal immigration and illegal staying.

The 30-day public consultation period will last until June 6.

