How Hato reshaped typhoon response and civil protection mechanisms

The impact of Super Typhoon (ST) Hato in August 2017 and its aftermath led to major changes in how local authorities handled typhoon response and completely overhauled the natural disaster civil protection, prevention, and response systems.

However, the Unitary Police Service (SPU) told the Times that the promoted changes go far beyond just weather-related phenomena and have reshaped the entire Macau security system, advancing a complete reform of emergency response that can be applied in any severe incident.

“Since Super Typhoon Hato struck in 2017, the Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) government has comprehensively evaluated and systematically optimized its disaster response mechanisms, implementing a series of disaster prevention and reduction reforms,” the SPU explained to the Times.

“The review included the establishment of a special committee, the ‘Commission for Reviewing and Monitoring Improvements of the Response Mechanism to Major Disasters,’ to assess the overall emergency response. We also invited the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction expert panel to assist in emergency response research and formulate the ‘Elaboration of Disaster Prevention and Reduction 10-Year Plan of the Macau SAR Government (2019–2028).’

Based on this plan, various sectors and entities have developed short-, medium-, and long-term disaster prevention plans, forming a comprehensive civil protection framework that covers the entire prevention, response, and recovery process,” the same entity remarked.

With the promulgation and implementation of the Civil Protection Law, a civil protection voluntary assistance regime has also been formally established, broadening channels for public participation.

The SPU has also established the “Civil Protection Community Liaison Mechanism,” which links security forces with 13 civil society associations and organizations. Through regular meetings, this mechanism strengthens coordination and enhances community risk awareness.

The ‘Crystal Fish’

One of the most visible changes in the civil protection structure was hosting annual typhoon response drills. Named “Crystal Fish,” this exercise invites associations, organizations, and residents to participate with the goal of improving familiarity with evacuation procedures and routes while testing and optimizing contingency plans to enhance capabilities in handling typhoon disasters.

Entities within the civil protection structure also conduct several other emergency preparedness training sessions and organize disaster prevention exercises for all secondary, primary, and kindergarten schools, coordinated by the Education and Youth Development Bureau.

With a focus on education from younger ages, the SPU also participated in creating teaching materials for schools and promoted the elaboration of the “School Disaster Work Plan,” “School Disaster Work Guidelines,” and “Safety Education Supplementary Teaching Materials.”

New rules, new laws

With new rules and mechanisms came new laws to support the legal framework of civil protection.

According to the SPU, the new laws have changed the approach from a “government-led approach to a more modern governance model characterized by government leadership, community participation, and active cooperation of residents.”

In practical terms, the Civil Protection Law includes contingency exercises, community liaison, and the voluntary assistance regime, establishing a multi-layered safety network that finds added support in the citizens.

Ragasa hit highlights effectiveness

According to the SPU, last month’s hit of ST Ragasa highlights the effectiveness of the measures implemented since Hato, noting that Macau is now more protected and has a much better response mechanism for unusually severe storms.

“Following the severe loss of life and property damage caused by Typhoon Hato, the government reformed its emergency response mechanism for public emergencies. The consequences and severity of the damages can be compared with those of Typhoon Mangkhut, which struck Macau the following year, and this year’s Ragasa,” the SPU said.

“This is due to the government’s proactive response, combined with the active participation of various sectors of society and the strong cooperation of residents, which effectively mitigated the damage inflicted. After the typhoons, social order and living conditions were swiftly restored, resulting in a relatively successful overall response,” the SPU added.

Moreover, the effects are not restricted to natural disasters such as typhoons and storm surges; they can also be seen in the response to public health emergencies like the one that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, the SPU added, noting, “the government has demonstrated highly efficient coordination and response capabilities, earning recognition and active cooperation from various sectors of society and the public.”

According to the same entity, despite significant improvements, the government will not stop here but will continue to implement new and improved “civil protection models as a policy priority, advancing all civil protection and emergency response efforts while upholding the modern civil protection framework characterized by government leadership, community participation, and active cooperation of residents,” they said.

Priceless investment

The Times questioned the SPU about how much has been invested in new equipment, training, and other resources following the changes noted. In response, the SPU said it does not have such information, “as it involves budgets from various departments.”

