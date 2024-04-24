Huawei unveils Wi-Fi 7 products in bid to bolster SAR’s industrial development

Huawei Technologies yesterday unveiled 13 new Wi-Fi 7 products in Macau with a goal to upgrade Macau’s network infrastructure and support diversified industries.

During the Wi-Fi 7 product launched yesterday, Huawei’s vice president of Data Communication Product Line, Steven Zhao emphasized the company’s strategic investments in Macau, which have “contributed to the region’s social development and technological progress.”

“This year marks the advent of Wi-Fi 7, and Huawei has emerged as an industry leader, launching 13 Wi-Fi 7 products and establishing a robust Wi-Fi network,” said Zhao.

Huawei’s investment in wireless research and development has propelled advancements in Wi-Fi technology. The company dedicates over 20% of its annual research funding and has more than 1,000 wireless experts and 80 wireless labs globally.

“We owe our success in the enterprise wireless field to the support and opportunities provided by Macau,” stated Zhao. “We have leveraged wireless technology from operators to facilitate rapid development in enterprise wireless.”

“In terms of standard patents, Huawei has been at the forefront during the Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 eras,” the executive said. “In the Wi-Fi 7 era, we have become the world’s first standard patent holder in wireless technology.”

He said that Huawei recognizes the significance of information and communication technology infrastructure in facilitating Macau’s digital transformation across various sectors. “We aim to build a robust ICT information platform that supports Macau’s comprehensive industrial digital upgrade.”

In addition to tourism, entertainment, culture, technological development, digital finance, enterprise office, Zhao hopes the company will build a solid ICT information platform to achieve a comprehensive industrial digital upgrade in Macau.

“I understand that Macau’s 1+4 industrial diversified development plan is also focused on industrial innovation. [This] provides more development space for modern finance, technological development, high-end manufacturing and export and trade,” he added.

Meanwhile, general manager of Huawei Macau Jackie Li explained that the company has prioritized hiring local talent, with 70% localization. Initiatives like the annual ICT competition foster youth participation in technology.

Huawei also actively participates in social initiatives such as the annual ICT competition, collaborating with the Labor Bureau (DSAL), Macau Science Museum, and Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center to nurture young talent. Staff Reporter