Human resources | Hainan wants to attract skilled personnel from SARs and overseas

Foreign students with a master’s degree or higher from Chinese universities will be allowed to find jobs and start businesses in Hainan with work permits to be granted, according to a newly released document by the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

According to the document, the move aims to help Hainan deepen its reform and opening-up in the human resources and social security sector. “The ministry will support Hainan in implementing an active employment and entrepreneurship policy, and encourage the tropical province to carry out pilot reform of international talent management to allow technical and skilled personnel from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, foreign countries and qualified overseas Chinese to work in Hainan,” China Daily reported.

The document will reportedly support Hainan to upgrade development of its human resources market and build national human resources service industrial parks in Haikou, the capital city of Hainan province and Sanya, an international tourism resort city at the southern tip of Hainan Island. The central government announced in April that a free trade pilot zone will be built and will gradually explore the building of a free trade port.

Wholly foreign-owned human resources service institutions will be allowed to set up headquarters or branches in Hainan province, according to the ministry’s new policy.

The ministry will also support Hainan to open opportunities for public recruitment by government-affiliated institutions to residents from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and guide Hainan to formulate and promulgate policies and measures for recruiting and managing foreigners in public institutions.

