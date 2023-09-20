Hush! Beach Concerts X Urban Yo~Ga Wellfest 2023 in Macau

Macau’s first and largest outdoor yoga and music carnival, “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023″, will be held on the 4th to 5th of November at the Hac Sa Beach and Hac Sa Temporary Green and Leisure Area, Macau. Curated by MGM, the brand-new wellness travel initiative “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” crossovers with “hush! Beach Concert”, the largest pop music event in Macau organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, to co-create a unique destination for wellness and rejuvenation integrating health, music, leisure, and culture for international tourists. Participants can explore Macau’s renowned scenic locations at the best climate of the year and engage in a diverse outdoor experience fun-filled with sports and music.

The “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” brings over 40 celebrity fitness and sports instructors from around the world, including renowned yoga instructor Coffee Lam from Hong Kong, popular fitness trainer Jordan Yeoh from Malaysia, Amanda Bisk, former Australian delegate to the World University Games, Charles Fritzen, former national delegate from Sweden, Josh Kramer, internationally certified yoga instructor from New Zealand and Ivy Wang, Yoga Alliance RYT certified instructor from China . The wellfest features three thematic zones – Zen Garden, Fit District, and The Playground. Under the guidance of international stellar instructors, participants can relax, refresh, unwind and rejuvenate with an array of activities such as yoga, fitness, meditation, and various workshops all day long, along with Macau’s first ever SUP YOGA class.

Coffee Lam said, “I look forward to participating in Macau’s first and largest outdoor yoga and music carnival this November, sharing and exchanging experiences with yoga enthusiasts and well-known instructors from all over the world on how to integrate exercise into our lives and develop good exercise habits.”

Amanda Bisk said, “Health and wellness tourism have gained popularity in recent years. I’m so excited to meet and teach a fusion of Yoga and Pilates in Macau. I’m sure it will be an extraordinary travel experience for both the participants and trainers as we can share our knowledge and expertise in a fun and beautiful environment.”

Jordan Yeoh said, “I’m excited to seeing all of you in Macau this November. Join me as I will demonstrate how health and fitness can be achieved through consistent effort and not just by talent.”

Ivy Wang said, “I am honored to share my yoga experience and passion with health and wellness enthusiasts from different regions this November at Macau’s first and largest outdoor yoga and music carnival aspiring to promote health and wellness tourism experiences.”

Urban Yo~Ga Wellfest co-partner IRIS: Your Escape mentioned, “As the largest outdoor sports festival in Hong Kong, we aim to connect people from all walks of life to revive physical, mental, and spiritual health through yoga, meditation, fitness, music, and other activities. Macau is well-positioned for the development of health industry. We are thrilled to collaborate with MGM on an inspiring wellness tourism project at the Hac Sa Beach, with an objective to establish global industry value chains.”

hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023 Ticketing Details

Date: 4 November (Saturday) & 5 November (Sunday) 2023

Venue: Hac Sa Beach and Hac Sa Temporary Green and Leisure Area, Macau

Phone: +853 8802 3833

E-mail: ticketing@mgm.mo

Website: https://www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/hush-beach-concerts-urban-yoga-wellfest-2023

Price Details Single day Weekend Pass Additional SUP-YOGA ticket Early Bird Tickets

(12 Sep to 8 Oct, 2023) MOP300 MOP450 MOP60 Regular Tickets

(9 Oct to 3 Nov, 2023) MOP380 MOP600 MOP60 On-site Tickets

(4 & 8 Nov, 2023)) MOP500 MOP800 MOP110

The following promotions are available:

“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” Hotel Package

One-night stay in Resort Room at MGM COTAI

“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” Tickets for Two

Breakfast for Two

20% off on selected a-la-carte spa treatments

Welcome Amenities

Late check-out at 1 pm

” hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023″ Leo Lion Plush

For hotel package enquiries, please call hotel reservation hotline at +853 8806 8888 or email to Hotelreservations@mgm.mo

*Box Office at MGM COTAI operates from 10am to 7pm daily.