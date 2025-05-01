Fishing moratorium begins in South China Sea

The annual 3.5-month fishing moratorium in the South China Sea begins at noon today and runs through August 16. Ahead of the ban, the Marine and Water Bureau, along with other agencies and fishing associations, visited local vessels to promote awareness of fire, theft, pollution, and hygiene prevention. Nearly 30 fishing boats are now docked in the Inner Harbor. Authorities urged compliance with mooring regulations to ensure safety and property protection during the suspension.

