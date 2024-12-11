‘I hope that Macau’s supportive educational environment will instill a love for [all] subjects’

Dear Editor,

This is in response to your Front Page [headline] “Math Genius” and the follow-up piece “MACAU’S P4 STUDENTS EXCEL IN MATH AND SCIENCE IN TIMSS 2023,” dated December 5, 2024.

I was elated to read about how P4 students excel in Math and Science in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) 2023. Having surpassed many students and clinched a significant position in both subjects, the P4 students’ skills in solving mathematical problems and finding scientific explanations at such a tender age are undeniably praiseworthy.

As a language teacher, I believe this is proof that participation in mathematical activities—whether in national or international educational events, sports, or competitions—can help students develop greater confidence, competence, and interest in mathematics.

No doubt, Macau’s supportive school environment is a key factor contributing to these positive outcomes. I personally believe this success will extend across schools, influencing students and parents where the fear of subjects like Math and Science is particularly prevalent. This fear often stems from a lack of engaging learning processes, interest, and enthusiasm.

I hope that Macau’s supportive educational environment will instill a love not just for Math and Science, but also for other subjects, equipping students with the skills they need to succeed in school and beyond.

Badri Pokharel Macau