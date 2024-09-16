IAM declares fraud over street sign company using stickers

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has accused a company contracted to replace hundreds of bilingual street signs of defrauding the project through the unauthorized use of stickers instead of the specified manufacturing method.

According to the IAM, the replacement street signs were required to be manufactured using an underglazing technique for enhanced durability and visibility.

But the company allegedly used cheaper stickers, violating the material requirements outlined in the contract.

Secretary for Administration and Justice André Cheong told an Executive Council press briefing Friday the IAM had filed a police complaint over “suspected fraudulent conduct and material usage irregularities.”

He assured the public an investigation is underway to ascertain responsibility.

Cheong said this is not merely a quality issue but also potentially involves criminal fraud.

In a statement, the IAM acknowledged “shortcomings in its oversight processes for monitoring compliance, communicating issues, and ensuring accountability.”

An internal review has been launched to examine contracting and supervision protocols.

Cheong said the non-compliant signs will be replaced as swiftly as possible.

Going forward, the evaluation and selection of contractors for public projects will factor in lessons from this incident.

Nine companies bid on the project, which was awarded to the lowest bidder.

However, Cheong noted other criteria were part of the evaluation but not disclosed publicly.

In future, the IAM will strengthen accountability and transparency.

Photos circulating online show street signs employing yellow stickers rather than the customary Portuguese tile painting technique.

Several signs depict stickers, faded from weather exposure, peeling away to expose blank white tiles underneath.

Multiple signs along R. dos Eucaliptos photographed Friday afternoon displayed stickers stripping off and falling to the pavement.

A comparable circumstance was seen for signs near R. das Acacias Rubras – one new, one old, with stickers plainly noticeable.

Social media comments on the pictures have raised questions about the workmanship and the project administration.

Some have speculated contractors may have “cut corners” by using cheaper stickers instead of the specified tile manufacturing process.

Several critics have faulted IAM’s oversight, suggesting it failed to properly monitor the work.

“How can millions spent on a project for the public be done with stickers? And if it wasn’t discovered by the public, nobody would know,” said one critic.

“Is there an oversight department responsible for approving these works and ensuring goods are legitimately obtained, rather than simply taken without proper authorization?” said another.

“IAM should have investigated immediately instead of waiting for a complaint,” the social media user added.

Victoria Chan