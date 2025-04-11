IAM plans to renovate São Domingos market

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced plans to improve municipal markets and vendor operations. In the next phase, it plans to revitalize the public markets of São Domingos. Additionally, the third phase of road improvements for Praça de Ferreira do Amaral and surrounding areas will be completed in July. Such improvements include widening and resurfacing pavements, enhancing street lighting, and repairing the ceiling and leaks in the underground pedestrian walkway connecting Treasure Island to Wynn Resorts.

