IAM to build pumping station, box-culvert project for flood prevention at Taipa Old Village

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will soon build a water pumping station and a box culvert at Taipa Old Village.

The IAM presented the project at a recent meeting of the Municipal Affairs Advisory Committee and the Community Services Advisory Committee.

The plan aims to alleviate the flooding situation in Taipa Old Village, which usually occurs during heavy rainfall.

The first phase will include holding a public tender for the construction of the rainwater pumping station on Av. dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, which IAM said will improve drainage efficiency and alleviate the flooding situation in the area.

IAM remarked that since Old Taipa Village is located in a low-lying area, the efforts of maintaining and unblocking the sewers are not enough when heavy rains occur in conjunction with high tide levels.

The bureau noted that under these circumstances, the rain fills the existing rainwater box-culvert from Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança to Av. dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, making it impossible to drain the rainwater effectively.

The new rainwater pumping station would increase drainage capacity as well as storage capacity via the new box-culvert to be built at the intersection of Av. dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental with Estrada Marginal dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, near the cycling path. This box-culvert will cover an estimated area of about 500 square meters.

Information from IAM also noted that the pumping station would possess eight water pumps with a total capacity of 37.6 cubic meters per second, equivalent to draining the volume of water in a standard swimming pool in about 50 seconds.

The same bureau also noted that the construction should not significantly impact traffic or the use of the existing leisure facilities.

In the second phase, the plan also includes constructing a smaller rainwater pumping station at a corner of Taipa Olympic Stadium, which is said to relieve pressure from the existing Pai Kok rainwater pumping station and accelerate the drainage.

The tender process for this second phase is expected to be launched later this year.