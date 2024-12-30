IAM under fire for delayed response to faulty street signs

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has been criticized for failing to promptly report issues with faulty street signs.

An internal investigation from the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice disclosed that the staff did not take immediate action to address these problems, leading to significant delays in remedial measures.

In early September, IAM officials discovered several street signs had become detached, raising suspicions of fraudulent activity involving the contractor responsible for the signage replacement. A subsequent police investigation led to the arrest of individuals associated with the contractor, who were referred to judicial authorities.

The IAM is tasked with the installation, maintenance and replacement of public street signage. A contract awarded to the lowest bidder, totaling MOP1.1 million, included MOP258,000 specifically for the production of signage. However, inspections revealed the new street name tiles, which began to be installed in January, were substandard. The tiles exhibited yellowing and glaze separation, which was attributed to a production method that deviated from the underglaze process specified in the contract.

Despite the IAM’s duty to monitor quality, inspection staff failed to promptly report these defects. It was not until September—after further investigation revealed the extent of the problem—that IAM filed a police complaint and initiated the replacement of the faulty signage.

The internal investigation report criticized the bureau’s inspection protocols, noting a lack of rigor and ineffective internal communication. It revealed the organization did not adequately follow up on the issues that arose during inspections.

“This incident has negatively impacted society and exposed significant deficiencies in IAM’s engineering practices and internal management,” the report stated.

In light of these findings, the Secretary for Administration and Justice, André Cheong, proposed a reshuffling of IAM’s management, which included the replacement of José Tavares (who had previously announced his retirement) with Chao Wai Ieng as president.

According to the report, the IAM has a history of successfully executing various municipal projects, including those related to sewage drainage and environmental hygiene, garnering public recognition. However, this incident has underscored the need for a comprehensive review of its operational procedures. The report called for the establishment of strict internal standards, a reevaluation of the organization’s structure, and an increase in operational efficiency.

Additionally, the investigation pointed to potential disciplinary infractions among IAM staff, suggesting the need for further inquiry into individual misconduct. Victoria Chan