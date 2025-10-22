IAS to conduct door-to-door surveys on elderly health conditions

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), in conjunction with various social service organizations, has conducted a census since last month, registering at least 2,000 elderly individuals living alone or in two-person households, with Wilson Hon, the IAS president, announcing plans to begin home visits this Saturday to assess the living conditions of these households.

The bureau is working with over 70 social service organizations to conduct the census and register seniors living alone or in two-person households.

Hon noted that the next phase will involve door-to-door surveys, primarily targeting seniors who have not participated in social service activities.

During this phase, questionnaires provided by the Health Bureau (SSM) will be used to assess the physical condition of seniors, particularly those living alone.

Family members are urged to assist in completing the forms to enable authorities to gather more accurate information, allowing for early identification, follow-up, and care of high-risk cases. “Family members at home, especially those with elderly relatives, are encouraged to cooperate as much as possible when receiving our notifications. If this time is inconvenient, they can contact us to arrange another time,” Hon stated.

The IAS chief expects the census work to be completed in the first quarter of next year, emphasizing that the work relies on the cooperation of seniors and their families.

In particular, for the over 7,000 individuals aged 90 and above, family assistance may be necessary to complete the questionnaires and ensure data accuracy.

Meanwhile, in response to the fact that most residents of government-subsidized senior units are either single seniors or elderly couples living alone, the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau piloted a support service last year, which uses a mobile app to monitor seniors’ walking activity and provides care for those with abnormal step counts.

During a recent media interview, the association revealed plans to evaluate expanding the app to more areas in Macau next year to reach additional seniors living alone.

