IAS to terminate funding with nursery in Taipa

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) announced that it will cease financial support for Smart Nursery after August 26, reclaiming its subsidized premises and related equipment.

IAS emphasized that the decision was not due to issues with childcare quality but rather a failure to reach a consensus with the nursery operator, the Zonta Club of Macau.

The conflicting messages from IAS and Smart Nursery have left parents confused and concerned. Listeners of the radio program Macau Forum reported receiving notifications from the nursery stating that it would continue operations, while IAS has informed parents of its closure.

A mother expressed her frustration, saying, “The nursery told us they would continue operating, but IAS is already notifying parents of its closure. My child has been attending since last August, and although there was some initial reluctance, they are now happy. Having to readjust to a new environment would be difficult.”

As cited in a TDM report, IAS clarified that the decision came after prolonged discussions with the Zonta Club of Macau, which failed to establish agreement on key operational principles. While the association has the right to appeal, IAS has not disclosed further details.

Currently, Smart Nursery has over 80 children enrolled, with around half set to enter kindergarten in September.

IAS assured parents that alternative childcare placements are available, particularly in the outlying islands, and encouraged them to contact its childcare services department for assistance. Staff Reporter