IC to launch Cultural and Creative Map

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is launching the 2018 edition of the Macau Cultural and Creative Map (CCM Map) on paper and through its mobile app. The bureau is currently calling for cultural organizations that are interested in being included in the database to submit their applications. The IC will consider applications that are submitted before February 23.

The CCM Map seeks to build a database of cultural and creative organizations in Macau to promote the sector to both residents and tourists.

The map covers Macau’s seven parishes and provides information about World Heritage sites, museums, routes for cultural tours, as well as popular bus routes in the city.

To be eligible for inclusion in the CCM Map, cultural and creative spaces should be open to the public over the long term and they should sell creative products or organize creative activities.

According to the IC, if the number of eligible applicants exceeds the planned quota, the bureau will select the final list by drawing lots.

The first edition of the CCM Map was launched in 2014. More than 970,000 copies of the map have been printed since then and distributed across approximately 180 locations in Hong Kong and Macau, including border checkpoints, hotels, travel agencies and museums.

Share this: Tweet





